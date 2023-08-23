(Creston) -- Southwestern Community College has promoted assistant Shane Sweany to take over the men’s basketball program.
KMA Sports talked with Sweany about the promotion to the head gig recently.
“I’m super excited and grateful for the opportunity,” Sweany said. “The old coach here that I used to work for the past two years took an opportunity to live with his wife and start a family. I’m extremely grateful I was given the opportunity to get the bump up and take over the program here while continuing to build what we started the last two years.”
Sweany takes over for Reggie Kindle, who is now an assistant coach on the Peru State coaching staff.
“I think it was really important (to maintain stability within the staff),” Sweany said. “It was not only important for the program and the structure we’ve built so far the past two years, but for the guys we recruited coming in this next year and the guys that are returning.”
Sweany’s coaching career started at Central Missouri before accepting a graduate assistant position with Doane for two years.
“It’s been something that has always been my dream to be a head coach of a program,” Sweany said. “It’s kind of what made me start getting into it. I’ve been in the game pretty much my whole life. Coaching runs in my family with my dad and uncle long-time coaches, and my grandpa is a retired old coach. It’s something that runs in my family and something I’ve always wanted to do since a young age.”
Southwestern finished 9-21 last season and were 13-17 the year before as a rebuild began within the program.
“The biggest thing is discipline,” Sweany said. “I want to be a really, really disciplined program. I’ll hold our guys accountable on and off the floor and teach them and grow them as young men. They’re here for two short years, but at the JUCO level you can develop a lot of these guys through discipline and accountability that some of them might not have had growing up or coming from a different program. It’s about getting them on their feet and setting them up to be successful.”
The aspects of the Southwestern basketball program the last two years will likely continue to be pushed under Sweany’s direction.
“We want to get out and set these guys up to have some freedom,” Sweany said. “We want to have a five-out motion dribble drive (offense). Defensively, we were the No. 1 rated defense in our conference (last year), and we want to build on that and sustain that success. We want to switch 1 through 5, get bigs that can switch and take a lot of teams out of their ball screen actions. I think being able to switch and take away those actions can give teams fits.”
