(Council Bluffs) -- New Thomas Jefferson head volleyball coach Darion White has plenty of pride in his alma mater.
White, who takes over for Bonnie Clinch after she resigned following five years as head coach, is excited to help a Yellow Jackets program realize their talent.
“Hard work is what is going to pay off for me,” White said. “If you’re giving it your all and show something other athletes don’t, that’s going to help you do great things.”
White is also an assistant for one of TJ’s most successful programs – girls soccer. He believes he can help carry that kind of success over to the volleyball court in his new gig.
As for volleyball coaching experience, White isn’t hurting for that either. He spent two years working in the Glenwood program under Chelsey Hirt, and he has experience coaching at the club level with Southwest Iowa Third Degree.
“I like the intensity level and the momentum swings (in volleyball),” White said. “Just seeing a core group of players come together and just the atmosphere in general. Volleyball is a different animal, especially in the Midwest.”
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 14-20 season and lose eight seniors from their 2019 team. Coach White says he still sees plenty of talent to work with.
“I don’t know the whole roster,” White said. “I have Chloe Alley and Ellie Perrine as key players that I’m looking for to be senior leaders this year. We have a sophomore in Samara Alcarez that could be a big threat.
“We also have Faith Christensen, and there are a couple others, but those are the names that I do know.”
While White hasn’t been able to meet with his players physically, he says he’s excited to get to know his roster and his team a little more once July rolls around.
“We’re trying to create something fun and some incentive for the kids to do something (in June),” White said. “Hopefully, they’re able to get some things done on their own before July 1st.”
Hear much more from White’s interview on Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.