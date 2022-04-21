(Plattsmouth) -- Plattsmouth senior Gracie Stonner had never wrestled before this past season. Now, she will take her abilities and her hope for continued improvement to the next level with Iowa Western.
“I kind of just wanted to try it,” Stonner said of wrestling. “A lot of people around me had wrestled. I played volleyball for probably the past 12 or 13 years of my life, and I thought that was the sport I would do forever. It was the love of my life.”
However, Nebraska sanctioned girls wrestling this past year, and Stonner decided to go out for the sport with her best friend.
“I liked the contact,” she said. “I pick things up quickly, and I really liked going toe-to-toe with people and throwing people around. That’s probably my favorite part.”
Stonner claimed a Trailblazer Conference championship this past season, and that success led her to look into wrestling at Iowa Western – a school she was already considering as a student.
“My sister went a while back,” she said. “I went on a visit out of curiosity, and I loved the campus life there. It was beautiful. I kind of just fell in love with everything.”
Stonner was able to view an Iowa Western wrestling practice, too, and that seemed to fit what she was looking for.
“The people (were great),” Stonner said. “All of them were so sweet and so welcoming. I kind of just enjoyed the flow of the practice and how the coaches really want to help you learn and work with you. They take their time with you, and I kind of fell in love with that aspect.”
Listen to much more with Stonner in the audio file below.