(Tarkio/Fairfax) -- Following a successful 2022 season, the East Atchison football team has similar goals with some new faces this year.
The Wolves finished last season 9-2, winning their first eight games and falling to eventual state champion North Andrew in a district semifinal. Head Coach Aaron Behrens says he was pleased with his team's work in the offseason.
"I thought we got a lot of good work in this offseason," said Behrens. "Especially with a lot of new faces in new spots for us, I thought the offseason went solid."
East Atchison will look to replace its top two rushers from last season in Jarrett Spinnato and Braden Graves. Behrens says several returners have put in good work to prepare for the upcoming year.
"Collin Hedlund was an all-conference and all-state player for us," said Behrens. "He had a really good offseason. He actually kind of slimmed down and worked on his explosiveness and flexibility to make him more available on both sides of the ball, plus special teams. Him and Trent Kingery and Linkin Murry really worked their tails off this offseason getting in good shape. Those are guys that won't come off the field."
Other early contributors include Owen DeRosier, Tate Johnson and Weston Klosek, according to Behrens. The Wolves will get tested early and often in this year's schedule, including a week-one tilt at King City, who finished last year at 7-4 overall.
"Any week one matchup is tough," said Behrens. "You have jamboree film and whatever you can gather from the summer. I know they graduated a bunch of seniors. They have a couple receivers that look real good on offense, and they're quarterback looks really comfortable. They have some big guys that are physical and like to move. They don't look like they'll fall off much from where they were last year."
The Wildkats return two players who saw time at quarterback last year and must replace their top two rushers as well. Behrens says Friday night's game could be won earlier in the week with hydration and conditioning.
"With how crazy the weather has been, number one is going be which team prepares their bodies better," said Behrens. "Who is going to be hydrated enough to play the game and be able to manage whatever heat we have on Friday night. On top of that, it will be turnovers. We have to be able to protect the football. Blake Simmons has to do a good job for us making decisions in our option game and when we throw the ball."
Behrens says his team will also have to stop King City's big play ability on offense.
"When you play a team that likes to get vertical in the passing game, a big focus is making big plays not touchdowns," said Behrens. "The more that we can tackle and make them snap the ball again, the better it's going to be."
Despite replacing several key contributors from last season, Behrens says the goal remains the same for the Wolves each year.
"For the past six years, the number one goal has always been to win the conference," said Behrens. "We feel like our conference is one of, if not the best, year-in and year-out. If you can win that or be in the top of that group, then you're going to be one of the top teams in the state. With districts, go shoot your shot and try to win that and then go from there."
Casey Martin will be in King City Friday night providing reports on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Coverage runs from 6:20-midnight on Friday night. You can hear the full interview with Behrens below.