(KMAland) -- A newcomer to the Heart of America Conference is the preseason favorite to win the volleyball league.
Park is the coaches favorite in a release from the HAAC on Tuesday. They won the American Midwest Conference and advanced to the NAIA quarterfinals last season.
Four-time defending champion Grand View is picked second while Central Methodist, Evangel and Baker are also among the top five. Peru State and Graceland are picked 11th and 12th, respectively.
View the complete release from the Heart of America linked here.