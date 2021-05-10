(Shenandoah) -- They only had five strokes to spare, but the Atlantic boys golf team won the Hawkeye Ten Tournament for the fourth consecutive year.
The Trojans shot a 322 to win it, edging Lewis Central by five strokes and Kuemper by nine.
"We knew going into it that Kuemper was solid," Coach Ed Den Beste said. "It wasn't a done deal, but we did what we needed to do. Four years in a row is a great feeling."
Drey Newell spearheaded the Trojans' four-peat with an individual title, tallying a 73 on the day.
"It's really special," Newell said about his title. "There are a lot of good golfers in the conference. It feels good to come out on top."
Newell's stellar performance at the conference meet comes after he posted an 81 on the same course on April 13th.
"The first time, I hit my driver so bad," he said. "Today, I hit it the best I have all year. It felt good."
"Drey going low was a huge thing," Den Beste said.
Lane Nelson shot an 80 to take seventh. Braden Smith finished 10th with an 81, Cruz Weaver and Garrett McLaren carded 88's while Roth Den Beste posted a 99.
Monday's championship marked the 19th in school history for the Trojans.
"I don't know if it's an expectation, but it's definitely a goal," Den Beste said about the conference title.
Jordan Greenwood paced Lewis Central's runner-up effort with a runner-up finish on the individual side. Greenwood finished the day with a 74.
"It could have been a lot better," Greenwood said. "My putting wasn't ideal today, but overall it was a pretty good day."
Payton Greenwood took ninth with an 80.
Kuemper Catholic shot a 331 to take fourth. Mitchell Badding paced the Knights with a sixth-place finish.
St. Albert's Brett Klusman finished third (75), Creston's Colby Burg was fourth (77) and Shenandoah's Carter Ruzek rounded out the top five with a 78. Other medalists include Denison-Schleswig's Parker Bekkerus (8th), Harlan's Jace Gubbels (11th) and Creston's Cole Strider (12th).
Click below to view full results and interviews with Greenwood, Newell and Coach Den Beste.