(KMAland) -- Twenty-one Nebraska KMAland wrestlers were ranked in the latest state rankings released by NEwrestle.
Nebraska City has six wrestlers ranked in Class B while Syracuse had four in Class C. The complete list of ranked KMAland wrestlers can be viewed below.
CLASS B
113: 4. Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood), 10. Gabe Hartman (Nebraska City)
120: 7. Hayden Schalk (Nebraska City)
126: 8. Aiden Riha (Platteview)
138: 7. Bryar Nadrchal (Platteview)
145: 8. Bayler Poston (Nebraska City)
160: 2. Elliott Steinhoff (Platteview), 3. Josh Colgrove (Plattsmouth), 10. Chance Sjulin (Nebraska City)
195: 5. Caleb Adkins (Plattsmouth)
220: 7. Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City)
285: 10. Gavin Bailey (Nebraska City)
CLASS C
120: 10. Jace Goebel (Syracuse)
126: 7. Barrett Brandt (Syracuse), Keaghon Chini (Conestoga)
132: 6. Cameron Williams (Conestoga)
195: 1. Burton Brandt (Syracuse)
285: 6. Zach Burr (Syracuse)
CLASS D
Teams: 10. Weeping Water
145: 4. Nolan Blevins (Weeping Water)
170: 5. Jason Burch (Weeping Water)
220: 6. Sam Agena (Johnson County Central)