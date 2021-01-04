Class 2A District Wrestling
Buy Now
Photo by Joe Moore, J&C Moore Photography, Clarinda

(KMAland) -- Twenty-one Nebraska KMAland wrestlers were ranked in the latest state rankings released by NEwrestle. 

Nebraska City has six wrestlers ranked in Class B while Syracuse had four in Class C. The complete list of ranked KMAland wrestlers can be viewed below. 

CLASS B 

113: 4. Blaine Christo (Ashland-Greenwood), 10. Gabe Hartman (Nebraska City) 

120: 7. Hayden Schalk (Nebraska City) 

126: 8. Aiden Riha (Platteview) 

138: 7. Bryar Nadrchal (Platteview)

145: 8. Bayler Poston (Nebraska City)

160: 2. Elliott Steinhoff (Platteview), 3. Josh Colgrove (Plattsmouth), 10. Chance Sjulin (Nebraska City) 

195: 5. Caleb Adkins (Plattsmouth)

220: 7. Mikah Ruiz (Nebraska City)

285: 10. Gavin Bailey (Nebraska City) 

CLASS C 

120: 10. Jace Goebel (Syracuse) 

126: 7. Barrett Brandt (Syracuse), Keaghon Chini (Conestoga)

132: 6. Cameron Williams (Conestoga)

195: 1. Burton Brandt (Syracuse)

285: 6. Zach Burr (Syracuse) 

CLASS D 

Teams: 10. Weeping Water 

145: 4. Nolan Blevins (Weeping Water)

170: 5. Jason Burch (Weeping Water)

220: 6. Sam Agena (Johnson County Central)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.