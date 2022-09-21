(Shenandoah) -- It's been a tale of two halves to start the season for Shenandoah, but optimism is still alive as they head into a Class 2A District 8 matchup with Clarke.
After starting the season 2-0 with wins over Missouri Valley and Nodaway Valley, the Shenandoah Mustangs (2-2) have dropped the past two games against Atlantic (2-2) 26-0, and Red Oak (4-0) 47-0. However, the Mustangs got bit by the injury bug last week, including losing senior standout tight end and defensive end Blake Herold.
"It was just kind of a trickle effect where the next kid stepped up and the next kid got hurt -- that's just kind of how the night went," Shenandoah Head Coach Ty Ratliff told KMA Sports. "But, I think we found some success in some things, defensively we had some kids that started stepping up and making plays and offensively we had opportunities to move the ball."
The Mustang offense hit a rough patch last week as sophomore quarterback Cole Scamman went 6/15 for 34 yards, while Jayden Dickerson amassed 59 yards on 18 carries. However, Ratliff emphasized a growth mindset for the offense, particularly for their first-year starter at quarterback in Scamman.
"Some of the teams and quality of things have gotten better as we've moved along, and his development has progressed, but there's some of those key injuries have played a role in some of his abilities to get the ball to some of those key playmakers," said Ratliff. "Each day he's learning and growing. There's room for improvement but he's done a good job of leading the offense so far."
Rushing yards have been hard to come by in the previous two weeks for the Mustangs, but they had shown some life earlier in the season, including a 178-yard team performance to open up their season against Missouri Valley.
"We've got some backs that want to be physical down hill runners and keeping them healthy is number one, but now we've definitely got to clean some things up across the line," said Ratliff. "I think we've got some opportunities to get some big holes and get Jayden out in space."
Dickerson currently leads the team with 217 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while senior Beau Gardner has added 126 and a touchdown on 29 carries.
Defensively, several gaps were also created due to injury last week, including Herold, who had provided a dominant presence up front. The Kansas University commit had racked up 39.5 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two sacks on the season before exiting early last week.
"It seems like every week there's been a little adversity and it's always next man up," said Ratliff. "The kids are really responding to that and we've got some new guys moving around this week to help us out in some of those spots which I think everyone is really excited about. It's all about the opportunity and you've got to seize the moment when it's your time and make the most of it."
Freshmen Zane McManis, Cole Graham, and Ethan Laughlin have all stepped up in the linebacker room, with the latter two already racking up 3.5 tackles each.
"Each week is a new opportunity to shine, and we're going to rely on those kids," said Ratliff. "They've got some big shoes to fill, but as a coaching staff we feel confident in them to get the job done to the best of their ability."
Of note, Shenandoah was winning the turnover battle six to zero through the first two weeks. Ratliff says there is an opportunity to try and capitalize on his defense's turnover ability against the Clarke Indians (3-1) that tossed six interceptions in their 28-7 loss to Clarinda last week.
"They love that inside lead play and they throw the ball deep," said Ratliff. "We've got to be able to establish a run-stop defense and make them put the ball in the air. So, our secondary, we're ready, we're going to make sure that we're staying over the top and not bite on the underneath routes."
Additionally, Ratliff says they will need to get the ball out quick in the passing game Friday and avoid the pressure that allowed the Indians to hold Clarinda to just one offensive score through the first three quarters last week. Clarke currently leads the series between the district opponents 2-1, including a 34-7 win in 2021.
Ethan Hewett and TJ Young will have the call of this one on the KMA Video Stream Friday night. You can hear the full interview with Shenandoah Head Coach Ty Ratliff below.