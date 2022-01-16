(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs extended their season with a 42-21 win over Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Card round.
The Chiefs mounted 35 unanswered points, led by 404 passing yards and five touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes.
Jerick McKinnon had a stellar game with 61 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown while tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs' receiving corps with 108 yards and a touchdown. Kelce also threw for a score.
Byron Pringle caught two touchdowns while Tyreek Hill and Nick Allegretti also had touchdown catches.