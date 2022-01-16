Kansas City Chiefs

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs extended their season with a 42-21 win over Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Card round. 

The Chiefs mounted 35 unanswered points, led by 404 passing yards and five touchdowns from Patrick Mahomes. 

Jerick McKinnon had a stellar game with 61 rushing yards and a receiving touchdown while tight end Travis Kelce led the Chiefs' receiving corps with 108 yards and a touchdown. Kelce also threw for a score. 

Byron Pringle caught two touchdowns while Tyreek Hill and Nick Allegretti also had touchdown catches. 

