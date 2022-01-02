(Cincinnati) -- The Kansas City Chiefs saw their seven-game win streak come to an end with a 34-31 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.
Evan McPherson's game-winning field goal as time expired clinched the AFC North for the Bengals. Ja'Marr Chase had a remarkable day with 11 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 259 yards and two touchdowns to Demarcus Robinson and Travis Kelce while Darrel Williams led the Chiefs' (11-5) rushing efforts with two scores and 88 yards on 14 totes.