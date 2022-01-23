(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 42-36 overtime win over Buffalo to advance to the AFC Championship.
Patrick Mahomes threw a game-winning touchdown to Travis Kelce on the first drive of overtime to complete a comeback after Josh Allen’s fourth quarter heroics had the Bills :13 away from a win.
Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 69 and another score. Tyreek Hill added 11 receptions for 150 yards and a go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute remaining in regulation. Kelce added eight grabs for 96 yards and a score.