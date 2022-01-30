(Kansas City) -- Kansas City’s season came to an unceremonious end with a 27-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati in the AFC Championship on Sunday.
The Chiefs blew a 21-3 lead and needed a Harrison Butker field goal as time expired in regulation to force overtime. However, Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception of the game on the third play of the extra period, and that was all Joe Burrow and the Bengals would need.
Burrow completed 23 of 38 passes for 250 yards and two scores, but it was Evan McPherson that accounted for the final six points, including the game-winning field goal.
Mahomes threw three first-half touchdowns to stake the Chiefs to the early lead, finishing with 275 yards passing. Travis Kelce grabbed 10 balls for 95 yards and a score while Tyreek Hill and Mecole Harman also had touchdown receptions.
The Chiefs end their season at 12-5 while Cincinnati advances to their first Super Bowl since 1989.