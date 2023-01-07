(Las Vegas) -- The Kansas City Chiefs (14-3) secured the AFC's top seed with a 31-13 win over the Raiders (6-11) on Saturday.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 202 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 29 yards. Mahomes broke the single-season total yardage record (5,562) set by Drew Brees in 2011.
Mahomes connected with Jerick McKinnon on his lone touchdown pass. The Chiefs' ground game posted 168 yards. Isiah Pacheco led their efforts with 64 yards and one touchdown on eight totes while Ronald Jones II and Kadarius Toney also had rushing scores.