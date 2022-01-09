(Kansas City) -- The pairings and schedule have been released for the NFL Playoffs.
The Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 2 seed in the AFC and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at 7:15.
Tennessee, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Las Vegas and New England also qualified in the AFC while Green Bay, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Los Angeles Rams, Arizona, San Francisco and Philadelphia are playoff-bound in the NFC.
Tennessee and Green Bay are the top seeds in their respective divisions and have byes next week. View the full NFL Playoff schedule below.
SATURDAY
Las Vegas at Cincinnati, 3:35 p.m.
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
SUNDAY
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 12:00 p.m.
San Francisco at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
MONDAY
Arizona at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m.