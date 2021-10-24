(Nashville) -- Tennessee scored the first 27 points — all in the first half — in a 27-3 rout of Kansas City on Sunday.
The Titans (5-2) put up 14 in the first and 13 in the second on their way to the win. Ryan Tannehill threw for 270 yards and a touchdown for Tennessee.
Patrick Mahomes had 206 yards and an interception before getting knocked out of the game with an apparent head injury. Byron Pringle was the leading receiver for the Chiefs (3-4) with five receptions for 73 yards. Nick Bolton had a solid game on defense for KC with 15 tackles and four tackles for loss.