(Philadelphia) -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid picked up his 100th win with the organization by virtue of beating his old team -- the Eagles -- 42-30 on Sunday.
Reid won 140 games in Philadelphia, making him the first coach in NFL history to win 100 or more games with two teams.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns in the win while Tyreek Hill caught three of those scores and had 186 yards on 11 catches. Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jody Fortson also caught touchdowns, and Edwards-Helaire also rushed for 102 yards on 14 carries. Darrel Williams scored a touchdown on the ground.
Neither team punted in Sunday's game, marking the fourth such occurrence in league history.