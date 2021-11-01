(KMAland) -- The Chiefs used a late field goal from Harrison Butker to beat the Giants 20-17.
Butker's game-winner came from 34-yards with 1:12 left after an offsides penalty wiped out a potential Giants interception.
The win came despite two turnovers from the Chiefs (4-4) offense. Patrick Mahomes tossed for 275 yards and a score to Tyreek Hill, who led the receiving corps with 12 catches for 94 yards. Derrick Gore ran for a touchdown, the first of his career.
Defensively, Willie Gay recorded an interception while Chris Jones and Frank Clark had sacks on the Giants' final drive, clinching the victory.