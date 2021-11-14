(Kansas City) -- The Chiefs posted their third consecutive win and took possession of first place in the AFC West with a 41-14 victory over the Raiders.
The Chiefs (6-4) scored the game's final 24 points in the victory. Patrick Mahomes tossed for 406 yards and five touchdowns, connecting with Tyreek Hill (twice), Noah Gray, Byron Pringle and Darrel Williams for scores.
Travis Kelce led the receiving corps with eight catches for 119 yards while Williams added 101 yards on nine snags. Williams also rushed for a team-high 43 yards.
Daniel Sorensen added an interception on defense.