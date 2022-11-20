(KMAland) -- The Chiefs knocked off the Chargers following another rally in the National Football League on Sunday.
Kansas City Chiefs (8-2): The Chiefs rallied for a 30-27 win over the Chargers (5-5). Travis Kelce had a huge game with six receptions for 115 yards and three touchdowns while Patrick Mahomes threw for 329 yards and the three scores. Isiah Pacheco also rushed for 107 yards, and Nick Bolton (14 tackles, INT), Willie Gay (11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack) and Chris Jones (5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) led the defense.