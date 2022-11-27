Kansas City Chiefs

(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) ran their win streak to five consecutive games with a 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams. 

Harrison Butker drilled five field goals in the victory while Patrick Mahomes threw for 320 yards and connected with Travis Kelce for a touchdown. 

Mahomes completed 27 passes to 10 different Chiefs receivers. Kelce led the stable with four snags for 57 yards while Marquez Valdes-Scantling had four snags for 56 yards. Skyy Moore caught a team-high five balls for 36 yards. 

Isiah Pacheco had a nice performance on the ground with 69 yards and a touchdown. 

Nick Bolton and L'Jarius Sneed had interceptions in the win. 

