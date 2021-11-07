(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs held off an Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay team, 13-7, on Sunday.
The Chiefs scored the first 13 points of the game and were able to hold Jordan Love and the Packers to just seven points despite Green Bay out-yarding them 301 to 237.
Patrick Mahomes had 166 yards passing and a touchdown to Travis Kelce, who finished with five receptions for 68 yards. Charvarius Ward and Anthony Hitchens had seven tackles each to lead the Chiefs defense. L’Jarius Sneed had an interception.