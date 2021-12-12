(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs had little trouble with Las Vegas in a 48-9 win on Sunday for their sixth consecutive victory.
The Chiefs (9-4) scored on the first play first from scrimmage -- a Mike Hughes fumble recovery.
The scoop and score was one of five turnovers the Chiefs forced on Sunday, including an interception from Tyrann Mathieu.
Patrick Mahomes completed 20 of his 24 passes for 258 yards and two touchdown passes, connecting with Darrel Williams and Josh Gordon for the scores.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for two scores and Derrick Gore added a 51-yard scamper.