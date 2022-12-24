(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs took a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks (7-8) on Saturday, moving to 12-3 with the victory.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, finding Jerick McKinnon and Kadarius Toney for one score each. Travis Kelce had six receptions for 113 yards, and Isiah Pacheco rushed 14 times for 58 yards. Mahomes also had a rushing touchdown.
Nick Bolton finished with 17 total tackles to lead the defense, which also got two tackles for loss each from Frank Clark and Chris Jones. Juan Thornhill also had an interception in the win.