(Glendale) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions for the third time in franchise history and second time in four years after a 38-35 win over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.
A controversial defensive holding call on the Eagles set up Harrison Butker's game-winning 27-yard field goal in the final seconds.
Patrick Mahomes collected Supoer Bowl MVP honors after throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns. Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore were on the receiving end of those scores.
Isiah Pacheco rushed for a touchdown and Nick Bolton scored on a fumble recovery.