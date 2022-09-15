(Kansas City) -- The Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 10-point deficit for a 27-24 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.
Jaylen Watson's 99-yard interception return for a touchdown with 10:29 remaining gave the Chiefs (2-0) a decisive lead.
Patrick Mahomes finished the night 24-of-35 for 235 yards and two scores. Jerrick McKinnon and Justin Watson were on the receiving end of the touchdown grabs while Travis Kelce caught a team-high five balls for 51 yards.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire led the ground game with 74 yards on eight carries.