(Kansas City) -- Josh Allen's 14-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with 1:04 left gave the Bills (5-1) a 24-20 win over the Chiefs (4-2) on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 338 yards and two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions -- including one on the Chiefs' potential game-winning drive.
JuJu Smith-Schuster caught five balls for 113 yards and one score while Travis Kelce also went over 100 yards with 108 on eight snags. Mecole Hardman recorded the other touchdown catch.
Lenox graduate Spencer Brown started at tackle for the Bills, but exited the game early in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury.