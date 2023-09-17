Kansas City Chiefs

(Jacksonville) -- The Kansas City Chiefs worked through some early turnover troubles for a 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. 

Patrick Mahomes threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce for scores. 

Moore had a team-high 70 receiving yards while Justin Watson caught three passes for 62 yards. Kadarius Toney had a team-high five catches for 35 yards. 

Isiah Pacheco led the Chiefs' (1-1) ground game with 70 yards on 12 carries while Mahomes ran for 30 yards. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.