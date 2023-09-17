(Jacksonville) -- The Kansas City Chiefs worked through some early turnover troubles for a 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Skyy Moore and Travis Kelce for scores.
Moore had a team-high 70 receiving yards while Justin Watson caught three passes for 62 yards. Kadarius Toney had a team-high five catches for 35 yards.
Isiah Pacheco led the Chiefs' (1-1) ground game with 70 yards on 12 carries while Mahomes ran for 30 yards.