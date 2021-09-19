Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. SSE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.