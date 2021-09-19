(Baltimore) -- Lamar Jackson led the Ravens to a 36-35 come-from-behind win over the Chiefs on Sunday in the NFL.
Jackson directed a pair of fourth quarter drives, and a Clyde Edwards-Helaire fumble gave the ball back to the Ravens late in the period.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including one each to Travis Kelce, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson. Kelce posted a team-high 109 yards. Tyrann Mathieu had a pair of interceptions, including a pick-six to start the scoring.