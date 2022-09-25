(Indianapolis) -- A late touchdown sent the Colts past the Chiefs, 20-17, on Sunday.
Matt Ryan connected with Jelani Woods for a touchdown with 24 seconds left to give the Colts a lead.
Patrick Mahomes' first interception of the season ended the Chiefs hopes on the following drive.
Mahomes completed 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 262 yards and one touchdown. Travis Kelce caught the touchdown and had four catches for 58 yards. JuJu Smith-Schuster led the receiving corps with five snags for 89 yards, and Mahomes was the Chiefs' leading rusher with 26 yards.