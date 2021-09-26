(Kansas City) -- The Chiefs couldn't get out of their own way in a 30-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Four turnovers doomed the offense and a Justin Herbert to Mike Williams touchdown pass with 32 seconds left gave the Chargers a decisive 30-24 lead. The Chiefs' ensuing desperation drive fell short for their second consecutive loss.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns, but two interceptions. Travis Kelce caught seven balls for 104 yards while Mecole Hardman, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jody Fortson were on the receiving end of touchdown catches. Edwards-Helaire led the rushing attack with 100 yards on 17 carries.