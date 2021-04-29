NFL Draft

(Cleveland) -- The opening round of the NFL Draft is in the books with a record seven straight choices coming from the offensive side of the ball to open the selections.

View the complete rundown of the first round below:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars — Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3. San Francisco 49ers — Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

4. Atlanta Falcons — Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5. Cincinnati Bengals — Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6. Miami Dolphins — Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7. Detroit Lions — Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

8. Carolina Panthers — Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

9. Denver Broncos — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10. Philadelphia Eagles — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama 

11. Chicago Bears — Justin Fields, QB, Chicago

12. Dallas Cowboys — Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

13. L.A. Chargers — Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14. New York Jets — Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

15. New England Patriots — Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

16. Arizona Cardinals — Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

17. Las Vegas Raiders — Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18. Miami Dolphins — Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami

19. Washington Football Team — Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

20. New York Giants — Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

21. Indianapolis Colts — Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

22. Tennessee Titans — Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

23. Minnesota Vikings — Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

24. Pittsburgh Steelers — Najee Harris, RB, Alabam

25. Jacksonville Jaguars — Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

26. Cleveland Browns — Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern 

27. Baltimore Ravens — Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota 

28. New Orleans Saints — Payton Turner, DE, Houston

29. Green Bay Packers — Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

30. Buffalo Bills — Greg Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)

31. Baltimore Ravens — Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

