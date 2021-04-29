(Cleveland) -- The opening round of the NFL Draft is in the books with a record seven straight choices coming from the offensive side of the ball to open the selections.
View the complete rundown of the first round below:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars — Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2. New York Jets — Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3. San Francisco 49ers — Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
4. Atlanta Falcons — Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5. Cincinnati Bengals — Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6. Miami Dolphins — Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7. Detroit Lions — Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
8. Carolina Panthers — Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
9. Denver Broncos — Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10. Philadelphia Eagles — DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
11. Chicago Bears — Justin Fields, QB, Chicago
12. Dallas Cowboys — Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
13. L.A. Chargers — Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14. New York Jets — Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
15. New England Patriots — Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16. Arizona Cardinals — Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
17. Las Vegas Raiders — Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
18. Miami Dolphins — Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami
19. Washington Football Team — Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
20. New York Giants — Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
21. Indianapolis Colts — Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan
22. Tennessee Titans — Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
23. Minnesota Vikings — Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
24. Pittsburgh Steelers — Najee Harris, RB, Alabam
25. Jacksonville Jaguars — Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
26. Cleveland Browns — Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
27. Baltimore Ravens — Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
28. New Orleans Saints — Payton Turner, DE, Houston
29. Green Bay Packers — Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
30. Buffalo Bills — Greg Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (Fla.)
31. Baltimore Ravens — Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington