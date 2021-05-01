(KMAland) -- Missouri’s Nick Bolton went to the Chiefs, and Iowa’s Chauncey Golston was picked by the Cowboys on day two of the NFL Draft.
Check out the Big Ten, Big 12, Missouri Valley, Chiefs and other regional choices from day two below:
ROUND 2
Pick 39: Chicago Bears — Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
Pick 43: Las Vegas Raiders — Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
Pick 49: Arizona Cardinals — Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Pick 51: Washington Football Team — Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas
Pick 53: Tennessee Titans — Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
Pick 55: Pittsburgh Steelers — Pat Friermuth, TE, Penn State
Pick 58: Kansas City Chiefs — Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Pick 60: New Orleans Saints — Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State
Pick 62: Green Bay Packers — Josh Myers, C, Ohio State
Pick 63: Kansas City Chiefs — Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
ROUND 3
Pick 68: Atlanta Falcons — Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan
Pick 69: Cincinnati Bengals — Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas
Pick 74: Washington Football Team — Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota
Pick 84: Dallas Cowboys — Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa
Pick 86: Minnesota Vikings — Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
Pick 87: Pittsburgh Steelers — Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois
Pick 88: San Francisco 49ers — Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State
Pick 89: Houston Texans — Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
Pick 93: Buffalo Bills — Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa
Pick 96: New England Patriots — Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma
Pick 102: San Francisco 49ers — Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan
Pick 105: Denver Broncos — Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State