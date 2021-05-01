NFL Draft

(KMAland) -- Missouri’s Nick Bolton went to the Chiefs, and Iowa’s Chauncey Golston was picked by the Cowboys on day two of the NFL Draft.

Check out the Big Ten, Big 12, Missouri Valley, Chiefs and other regional choices from day two below:

ROUND 2 

Pick 39: Chicago Bears — Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Pick 43: Las Vegas Raiders — Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Pick 49: Arizona Cardinals — Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

Pick 51: Washington Football Team — Sam Cosmi, OT, Texas

Pick 53: Tennessee Titans — Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Pick 55: Pittsburgh Steelers — Pat Friermuth, TE, Penn State

Pick 58: Kansas City Chiefs — Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri 

Pick 60: New Orleans Saints — Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

Pick 62: Green Bay Packers — Josh Myers, C, Ohio State

Pick 63: Kansas City Chiefs — Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma 

ROUND 3 

Pick 68: Atlanta Falcons — Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan 

Pick 69: Cincinnati Bengals — Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

Pick 74: Washington Football Team — Benjamin St-Juste, CB, Minnesota 

Pick 84: Dallas Cowboys — Chauncey Golston, DE, Iowa 

Pick 86: Minnesota Vikings — Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State

Pick 87: Pittsburgh Steelers — Kendrick Green, OG, Illinois

Pick 88: San Francisco 49ers — Trey Sermon, RB, Ohio State

Pick 89: Houston Texans — Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

Pick 93: Buffalo Bills — Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

Pick 96: New England Patriots — Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma

Pick 102: San Francisco 49ers — Ambry Thomas, CB, Michigan

Pick 105: Denver Broncos — Baron Browning, LB, Ohio State

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.