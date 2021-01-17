(KMAland) -- The Chiefs overcame the loss of Patrick Mahomes and hung for a win over the Browns on Sunday in NFL playoff action.
AFC Divisional Round — Kansas City: The Chiefs overcame the loss of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and hung on for a 22-17 win over Cleveland. Mahomes left with a concussion and was replaced by Chad Henne, who threw an interception before a key third down scramble and fourth down conversion on a pass to Tyreek Hill. Hill finished with 110 yards receiving while Travis Kelce had 109 yards receiving and a touchdown.
OTHER DIVISIONAL ROUND PLAYOFF SCORES
NFC: Green Bay 32 LA Rams 18 (Saturday)
AFC: Buffalo 17 Baltimore 3 (Saturday)
NFC: Tampa Bay New Orleans