(KMAland) -- The Chiefs lost to the Chargers in NFL action on Sunday.

Kansas City (14-2): Chad Henne threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, but the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers (7-9), 38-21. Darwin Thompson ran for 45 yards, received for 65 and had a touchdown of each in the defeat.

NFL SCOREBOARD (1/3) 

Buffalo 56 Miami 26

Baltimore 38 Cincinnati 3

Cleveland 24 Pittsburgh 22

Minnesota 37 Detroit 35

New England 28 NY Jets 14

NY Giants 23 Dallas 19

Tampa Bay 44 Atlanta 27

Green Bay 35 Chicago 16

Las Vegas 32 Denver 31

Indianapolis 28 Jacksonville 14

LA Chargers 38 Kansas City 21

LA Rams 18 Arizona 7

Seattle 26 San Francisco 23

New Orleans 33 Carolina 7

Tennessee 41 Houston 38

Washington 20 Philadelphia 14

