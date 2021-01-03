(KMAland) -- The Chiefs lost to the Chargers in NFL action on Sunday.
Kansas City (14-2): Chad Henne threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, but the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers (7-9), 38-21. Darwin Thompson ran for 45 yards, received for 65 and had a touchdown of each in the defeat.
NFL SCOREBOARD (1/3)
Buffalo 56 Miami 26
Baltimore 38 Cincinnati 3
Cleveland 24 Pittsburgh 22
Minnesota 37 Detroit 35
New England 28 NY Jets 14
NY Giants 23 Dallas 19
Tampa Bay 44 Atlanta 27
Green Bay 35 Chicago 16
Las Vegas 32 Denver 31
Indianapolis 28 Jacksonville 14
LA Chargers 38 Kansas City 21
LA Rams 18 Arizona 7
Seattle 26 San Francisco 23
New Orleans 33 Carolina 7
Tennessee 41 Houston 38
Washington 20 Philadelphia 14