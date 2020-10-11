(KMAland) -- The Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (4-1): Derek Carr had 347 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Josh Jacobs rushed for a pair of scores to lead Las Vegas in a 40-32 win over the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes had 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Travis Kelce pulled in eight receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown to lead KC in the loss.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (10/11)
Carolina 23 Atlanta 16
Las Vegas 40 Kansas City 32
Arizona 30 NY Jets 10
Pittsburgh 38 Philadelphia 29
LA Rams 30 Washington 10
Baltimore 27 Cincinnati 3
Houston 30 Jacksonville 14
Miami 43 San Francisco 17
Cleveland 32 Indianapolis 23
Dallas 37 NY Giants 34
Seattle 27 Minnesota 26