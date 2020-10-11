NFL Logo

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (4-1): Derek Carr had 347 yards passing and three touchdowns, and Josh Jacobs rushed for a pair of scores to lead Las Vegas in a 40-32 win over the Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes had 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Travis Kelce pulled in eight receptions for 108 yards and a touchdown to lead KC in the loss.

FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (10/11) 

Carolina 23 Atlanta 16

Las Vegas 40 Kansas City 32

Arizona 30 NY Jets 10

Pittsburgh 38 Philadelphia 29

LA Rams 30 Washington 10

Baltimore 27 Cincinnati 3

Houston 30 Jacksonville 14

Miami 43 San Francisco 17

Cleveland 32 Indianapolis 23

Dallas 37 NY Giants 34

Seattle 27 Minnesota 26

