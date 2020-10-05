(KMAland) -- The Chiefs moved to 4-0 with a win over New England on Monday night.
Kansas City (4-0): Patrick Mahomes had another 236 yards passing and two touchdowns in leading Kansas City to a 26-10 defeat of New England. Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman each had receiving scores while Travis Kelce added three receptions for 70 yards. Tyrann Mathieu added a pick-six, and Rashad Fenton and Juan Thornhill had interceptions of their own for the Chiefs defense.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (10/5)
Kansas City 26 New England 10
Green Bay Atlanta