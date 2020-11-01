(KMAland) -- Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns in leading the Chiefs to a dominant win over the Jets on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (7-1): Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns in leading Kansas City to a 35-9 win over the Jets. Travis Kelce had eight grabs for 109 yards while Tyreek Hill added 98 yards and two scores and Mecole Hardman picked up 96 and one.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (11/1)
Buffalo 24 New England 21
Cincinnati 31 Tennessee 20
Las Vegas 16 Cleveland 6
Indianapolis 41 Detroit 21
Minnesota 28 Green Bay 22
Kansas City 35 NY Jets 9
Miami 28 LA Rams 17
Pittsburgh 28 Baltimore 24
Denver 31 LA Chargers 30
New Orleans 26 Chicago 23 — OT
Seattle 37 San Francisco 27
Philadelphia 23 Dallas 9