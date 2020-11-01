Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdowns in leading the Chiefs to a dominant win over the Jets on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (7-1): Patrick Mahomes threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns in leading Kansas City to a 35-9 win over the Jets. Travis Kelce had eight grabs for 109 yards while Tyreek Hill added 98 yards and two scores and Mecole Hardman picked up 96 and one.

FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (11/1) 

Buffalo 24 New England 21

Cincinnati 31 Tennessee 20

Las Vegas 16 Cleveland 6

Indianapolis 41 Detroit 21

Minnesota 28 Green Bay 22

Kansas City 35 NY Jets 9 

Miami 28 LA Rams 17

Pittsburgh 28 Baltimore 24

Denver 31 LA Chargers 30

New Orleans 26 Chicago 23 — OT

Seattle 37 San Francisco 27

Philadelphia 23 Dallas 9

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.