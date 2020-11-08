(KMAland) -- The Chiefs edged past Carolina for a win on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (8-1): Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, and Kansas City edged past Carolina, 33-31. Travis Kelce had 10 receptions for 159 yards, and Tyreek Hill added 113 yards on nine grabs with two touchdowns.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (11/8)
Atlanta 34 Denver 27
Buffalo 44 Seattle 34
Tennessee 24 Chicago 17
Baltimore 24 Indianapolis 10
Kansas City 33 Carolina 31
Minnesota 34 Detroit 20
NY Giants 23 Washington 20
Houston 27 Jacksonville 25
Las Vegas 31 LA Chargers 26
Pittsburgh 24 Dallas 19
Miami 34 Arizona 31
Tampa Bay New Orleans