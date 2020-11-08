Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs edged past Carolina for a win on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (8-1): Patrick Mahomes threw for 372 yards and four touchdowns, and Kansas City edged past Carolina, 33-31. Travis Kelce had 10 receptions for 159 yards, and Tyreek Hill added 113 yards on nine grabs with two touchdowns.

FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (11/8)

Atlanta 34 Denver 27

Buffalo 44 Seattle 34

Tennessee 24 Chicago 17

Baltimore 24 Indianapolis 10

Kansas City 33 Carolina 31

Minnesota 34 Detroit 20

NY Giants 23 Washington 20

Houston 27 Jacksonville 25

Las Vegas 31 LA Chargers 26

Pittsburgh 24 Dallas 19

Miami 34 Arizona 31

Tampa Bay New Orleans

