Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs clinched the AFC West with a tight win over Miami on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (12-1): Kansas City clinched the AFC West championship with a 33-27 win over Miami (8-5). Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions but also for 393 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Kelce added eight receptions for 136 yards and a score.

FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (12/13) 

Kansas City 33 Miami 27

Chicago 36 Houston 7

Dallas 30 Cincinnati 7

Arizona 26 NY Giants 7

Tampa Bay 26 Minnesota 14

Denver 32 Carolina 27

Tennessee 31 Jacksonville 10

Indianapolis 44 Las Vegas 27

Seattle 40 NY Jets 3

Tampa Bay 31 Detroit 24

Philadelphia 24 New Orleans 21

LA Chargers 20 Atlanta 17

Washington 23 San Francisco 15

Pittsburgh Buffalo

