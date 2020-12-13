(KMAland) -- The Chiefs clinched the AFC West with a tight win over Miami on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (12-1): Kansas City clinched the AFC West championship with a 33-27 win over Miami (8-5). Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions but also for 393 yards and two touchdowns. Travis Kelce added eight receptions for 136 yards and a score.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (12/13)
Kansas City 33 Miami 27
Chicago 36 Houston 7
Dallas 30 Cincinnati 7
Arizona 26 NY Giants 7
Tampa Bay 26 Minnesota 14
Denver 32 Carolina 27
Tennessee 31 Jacksonville 10
Indianapolis 44 Las Vegas 27
Seattle 40 NY Jets 3
Tampa Bay 31 Detroit 24
Philadelphia 24 New Orleans 21
LA Chargers 20 Atlanta 17
Washington 23 San Francisco 15
Pittsburgh Buffalo