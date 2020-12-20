Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- Kansas City knocked off another top team on the road on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (13-1): The Chiefs picked up a 32-29 win over New Orleans (10-4). Patrick Mahomes had 254 yards passing and three touchdowns for Kansas City. Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman all had receiving touchdowns in the victory.

NFL SCOREBOARD (12/20) 

Kansas City 32 New Orleans 29

Tampa Bay 31 Atlanta 27

Dallas 41 San Francisco 33

Tennessee 46 Detroit 25

Indianapolis 27 Houston 20

Miami 22 New England 12

Chicago 33 Minnesota 27

Seattle 20 Washington 15

Baltimore 40 Jacksonville 14

NY Jets 23 LA Rams 20

Arizona 33 Philadelphia 26

Cleveland 20 NY Giants 6

