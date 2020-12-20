(KMAland) -- Kansas City knocked off another top team on the road on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (13-1): The Chiefs picked up a 32-29 win over New Orleans (10-4). Patrick Mahomes had 254 yards passing and three touchdowns for Kansas City. Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman all had receiving touchdowns in the victory.
NFL SCOREBOARD (12/20)
Kansas City 32 New Orleans 29
Tampa Bay 31 Atlanta 27
Dallas 41 San Francisco 33
Tennessee 46 Detroit 25
Indianapolis 27 Houston 20
Miami 22 New England 12
Chicago 33 Minnesota 27
Seattle 20 Washington 15
Baltimore 40 Jacksonville 14
NY Jets 23 LA Rams 20
Arizona 33 Philadelphia 26
Cleveland 20 NY Giants 6