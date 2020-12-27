(KMAland) -- Kansas City found another way to win again on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (14-1): The Chiefs clinched home field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs with a 17-14 win over Atlanta (4-11). Patrick Mahomes threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, including a 25-yard scoring toss to DeMarcus Robinson just moments after an interception was dropped in the end zone. Atlanta missed a potential game-tying field goal with just seconds remaining to clinch the game for the Chiefs.
NFL SCOREBOARD (12/27)
Kansas City 17 Atlanta 14
NY Jets 23 Cleveland 16
Pittsburgh 28 Indianapolis 24
Chicago 41 Jacksonville 17
Baltimore 27 NY Giants 13
Cincinnatin 37 Houston 31
LA Chargers 19 Denver 16
Carolina 20 Washington 13
Dallas 37 Philadelphia 17
Seattle 20 LA Rams 9
Tennessee Green Bay