Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- Kansas City found another way to win again on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (14-1): The Chiefs clinched home field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs with a 17-14 win over Atlanta (4-11). Patrick Mahomes threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns, including a 25-yard scoring toss to DeMarcus Robinson just moments after an interception was dropped in the end zone. Atlanta missed a potential game-tying field goal with just seconds remaining to clinch the game for the Chiefs.

NFL SCOREBOARD (12/27) 

Kansas City 17 Atlanta 14

NY Jets 23 Cleveland 16

Pittsburgh 28 Indianapolis 24

Chicago 41 Jacksonville 17

Baltimore 27 NY Giants 13

Cincinnatin 37 Houston 31

LA Chargers 19 Denver 16

Carolina 20 Washington 13

Dallas 37 Philadelphia 17

Seattle 20 LA Rams 9

Tennessee Green Bay

