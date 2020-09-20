NFL Logo

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs won on a long field goal by Harrison Butker on Sunday in NFL action.

Kansas City (2-0): Harrison Butker’s 58-yard field goal gave Kansas City a 23-20 overtime win over the LA Chargers. Patrick Mahomes had 302 yards passing and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce combined for 14 receptions, 189 yards and two touchdowns.

FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (9/20)

Chicago 17 NY Giants 13

Dallas 40 Atlanta 39

Green Bay 42 Detroit 21

Tennessee 33 Jacksonville 30

Indianapolis 28 Minnesota 11

Buffalo 31 Miami 28

San Francisco 31 NY Jets 13

LA Rams 37 Philadelphia 19

Pittsburgh 26 Denver 21

Tampa Bay 31 Carolina 17

Arizona 30 Washington 15

Kansas City 23 LA Chargers 20 — OT

Baltimore 33 Houston 16

Seattle New England

