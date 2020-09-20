(KMAland) -- The Chiefs won on a long field goal by Harrison Butker on Sunday in NFL action.
Kansas City (2-0): Harrison Butker’s 58-yard field goal gave Kansas City a 23-20 overtime win over the LA Chargers. Patrick Mahomes had 302 yards passing and two touchdowns while rushing for 54 yards. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce combined for 14 receptions, 189 yards and two touchdowns.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (9/20)
Chicago 17 NY Giants 13
Dallas 40 Atlanta 39
Green Bay 42 Detroit 21
Tennessee 33 Jacksonville 30
Indianapolis 28 Minnesota 11
Buffalo 31 Miami 28
San Francisco 31 NY Jets 13
LA Rams 37 Philadelphia 19
Pittsburgh 26 Denver 21
Tampa Bay 31 Carolina 17
Arizona 30 Washington 15
Kansas City 23 LA Chargers 20 — OT
Baltimore 33 Houston 16
Seattle New England