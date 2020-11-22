(KMAland) -- The Chiefs rallied late to beat the Raiders 35-31 and move to 9-1 on the season. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds remaining.
Mahomes finished the game with 348 passing yards and two scores. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for two scores while LeVeon Bell also found the end-zone for his first time as a Chief.
The complete NFL scoreboard can be viewed below.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SCOREBOARD (11/22)
Kansas City 35 Las Vegas 31
Cleveland 22 Philadelphia 17
New Orleans 24 Atlanta 9
Washington 20 Cincinnati 9
Carolina 20 Detroit 0
Pittsburgh 27 Jacksonville 3
Tennessee 30 Baltimore 24 -- OT
Houston 27 New England 20
Denver 20 Miami 13
LA Chargers 34 New York Jets 28
Indianapolis 34 Green Bay 31 -- OT
Dallas 31 Minnesota 28