Kansas City Chiefs

(KMAland) -- The Chiefs rallied late to beat the Raiders 35-31 and move to 9-1 on the season. Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds remaining.

Mahomes finished the game with 348 passing yards and two scores. Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for two scores while LeVeon Bell also found the end-zone for his first time as a Chief.

The complete NFL scoreboard can be viewed below. 

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE SCOREBOARD (11/22)

Kansas City 35 Las Vegas 31 

Cleveland 22 Philadelphia 17

New Orleans 24 Atlanta 9 

Washington 20 Cincinnati 9

Carolina 20 Detroit 0 

Pittsburgh 27 Jacksonville 3

Tennessee 30 Baltimore 24 -- OT

Houston 27 New England 20 

Denver 20 Miami 13 

LA Chargers 34 New York Jets 28 

Indianapolis 34 Green Bay 31 -- OT 

Dallas 31 Minnesota 28 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.