(KMAland) -- Chicago, Buffalo, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Green Bay all moved to 3-0 on Sunday in NFL action.
FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (9/27)
Chicago 30 Atlanta 26
Buffalo 35 LA Rams 32
Cleveland 34 Washington 20
Tennessee 31 Minnesota 30
New England 36 Las Vegas 20
San Francisco 36 NY Giants 9
Cincinnati 23 Philadelphia 23 — OT
Pittsburgh 28 Houston 21
Indianapolis 36 NY Jets 7
Carolina 21 LA Chargers 16
Tampa Bay 28 Denver 10
Detroit 26 Arizona 23
Seattle 38 Dallas 31
Green Bay 37 New Orleans 30