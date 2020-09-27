NFL Logo

(KMAland) -- Chicago, Buffalo, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Green Bay all moved to 3-0 on Sunday in NFL action.

FULL NFL SCOREBOARD (9/27) 

Chicago 30 Atlanta 26

Buffalo 35 LA Rams 32

Cleveland 34 Washington 20

Tennessee 31 Minnesota 30

New England 36 Las Vegas 20

San Francisco 36 NY Giants 9

Cincinnati 23 Philadelphia 23 — OT

Pittsburgh 28 Houston 21

Indianapolis 36 NY Jets 7

Carolina 21 LA Chargers 16

Tampa Bay 28 Denver 10

Detroit 26 Arizona 23

Seattle 38 Dallas 31

Green Bay 37 New Orleans 30

