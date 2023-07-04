(Audubon) -- Led by junior Mattie Nielsen, Audubon softball has put together a productive 2023 season.
The Wheelers (16-8) are among the final 64 left in Class 1A while working through a tough Western Iowa Conference schedule.
"We've had a pretty successful season," Nielsen said. "And we've improved throughout the season. That's the best we can do."
The Wheelers opened their postseason on Friday with a 7-3 win over Tri-Center. The win completed a week for a big week for Nielsen. She had nine hits in 16 at-bats. Nielsen homered twice, accounted for five RBI and scored seven times last week to capture Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week honors.
"I've been focusing on hitting drills," she said. "We had some slower pitchers, so I focused on that and put in the work. As a hitter, I'm getting better every day after seeing some really good pitchers. It's improved my skill level."
Nielsen is hitting .309 with 19 RBI, one double, six triples and four home runs this season. The key to her big season? Her attention to detail in batting practice.
"We always have batting practice an hour before the bus leaves to get in the most reps possible," she said. "We always make sure they're quality reps."
The Wheelers started the year fast, racing to a 5-1 and ultimately posted a 10-6 record in the WIC to finish fourth. This year's stellar outing comes after a 12-14 showing last season.
"We had high goals for ourselves," Nielsen said. "We wanted to work as a team and have a strong season. There's always a rough patch in the middle of the season, but we pushed through that and stayed strong."
The Wheelers continue postseason action Wednesday night against Exira-EHK (20-3). The two squads did not meet in the regular season.
"They're a good ball club," Nielsen said. "We need to go into it with a good mindset. We'll be at our best and work together."
Nielsen hopes her recent offensive success carries over as she faces Exira-EHK eighth-grade star Riley Miller. Miller threw 109 2/3 innings this year with a 1.34 ERA and 140 strikeouts.
"We're all going to need to hit the ball," Nielsen said. "We'll focus on that and getting our bats going."
Hear the full interview with Nielsen below.