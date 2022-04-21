(Omaha) -- Omaha head men’s basketball coach Chris Crutchfield has completed his coaching staff with the addition of two assistant coaches.
Crutchfield hired Warren Niles and Brandt Danals. Niles will join as an assistant while Danals comes to Omaha as the director operations.
Niles recently served as a graduate assistant at Oregon, where Crutchfield was an assistant coach.
Danals most recently served as the director of basketball operations at North Alabama.
View the full release regarding the hires here.