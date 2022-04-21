Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.