(Elk Horn) -- Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton used a nine-run first inning to cruise in an 11-1 1A district semifinal win over Sidney on Tuesday night.
The Spartans (11-13) got a two-hit, seven strikeout complete game effort from Tyler Kingery, who got plenty of run support from a disciplined Exira/EHK lineup.
“It was pretty good for the first inning,” Kingery said. “The second was a little rough, but we figured out what we were doing wrong and got back on track. It was really nice having that nine-run lead to kind of help me out to know that I had a little jump ahead to start off.”
That nine-run lead was built with just one hit in the opening frame, as the first six Spartans reached via walk and the first nine all eventually came around to score. The lone hit in the inning came from No. 8 hitter Wyatt Fahn, who poked a two-RBI single to right.
“We were disciplined, and they were struggling,” Exira/EHK coach Tom Petersen said. “There was two different times (Sidney pitcher Garett Phillips) had thrown six (balls) in a row. You have to make them find some consistency, and we had to be disciplined. I thought our kids did a really good job of that.”
Seth Ettleman replaced Phillips after the first six batters and did his best to keep the Spartans lineup quiet from there. Exira/EHK did find single runs in the fourth and fifth innings with Dane Paulsen driving in the 10th run of the night on a double before Tyler Petersen’s walk-off single up the middle.
While the offense piled up runs, Kingery kept the Sidney offense off balance with six of his seven strikeouts looking. The junior had his best stretch from the end of the second on through his final inning of work, collecting 11 outs in the final 12 batters faced.
“I thought Tyler did a pretty good job on the mound tonight,” Petersen added. “I guess, we were a little bit off with our first-pitch strikes, but I’m overall pretty happy with what he did on the mound. When he’s on, we’re a lot better baseball team.”
Sidney’s lone run came in the second inning when Phillips singled and eventually came in on an RBI groundout from Ettleman.
The workmanlike win for the Spartans sends them on to a 1A district final meeting with St. Albert on Saturday in Council Bluffs.
“Everyone knows how good they are,” Petersen said. “The good thing is that we are able to have our No. 1 and 2 that can both go on Saturday. It’s going to take a total team effort. Like I told the kids, you don’t have anything to lose. Not a lot of people are expecting us to do anything, so hopefully the kids can go in and play relaxed.”
Sidney’s season finishes 12-11. The Cowboys will say goodbye to seniors Tyler Hensley and Leighton Whipple.
View complete video interviews with Coach Petersen and Kingery below.