(KMAland) -- The NJCAA has announced all “close-contact fall sports” will be moved to the spring semester for the 2020-21 academic year.
The decision followed recommendations by the NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council and the NJCAA Board of Regents.
The sports included in the decision are football, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The NJCAA cross country championships will remain as originally scheduled, as will Division III women’s tennis.
All winter sports competition will begin in January with most championships moved from March to April. Those sports included are men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling and swimming and diving. Men’s and women’s bowling and men’s and women’s indoor track and field championships will be held at the beginning of March.
View the complete plan of action from the NJCAA linked here.