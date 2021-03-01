(Glenwood) -- The No. 1 ranked Glenwood girls basketball team is back at the state tournament with hopes of doing some major damage.
The Rams (19-3) play in a Class 4A state quarterfinal against Wahlert Catholic (13-9) on Tuesday morning at 11:00 on KMA-FM 99.1.
“This was our next step in the process,” Coach Brian Rasmussen told KMA Sports following a regional final win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. “We’re excited for (this week). That shock of being there for the first time isn’t going to be there this year.”
Rasmussen’s team brought plenty of expectations into the season, considering a roster nearly fully intact from last year’s state semifinalist. The Rams have the top offense in Class 4A, scoring 72.23 points per game while outscoring foes by 21.64 (3rd in 4A).
Junior Madison Camden has been highly efficient in scoring 15.0 points per game, shooting 40.9% from 3 and 84.6% from the free throw line. Sophomore Jenna Hopp has also put in 14.7 points per game, and the reigning KMAland Girls Basketball Player of the Year Elle Scarborough is scoring 11.2 points per game in her senior season.
Those three are hardly alone. Juniors Abby Hughes (8.8 PPG), Coryl Matheny (8.6 PPG) and Brynlee Arnold (4.1 PPG) and senior Emma Hughes (6.9 PPG) make up a surrounding core that can get hot quickly enough to turn any game. In all, Glenwood has hit 200 3-pointers and are shooting 73.9% as a team from the line.
“We wanted to get to the state tournament and try to win it all,” Scarborough told KMA Sports.
The talent is there, but so is the determination. Glenwood was ousted by Lewis Central in the semifinals of last year’s state tournament. That’s been a talking point for the Rams throughout the year.
“We know we have unfinished business,” Camden said. “Getting knocked out last year, we don’t want the same to happen again.”
Wahlert Catholic brings a pretty tough test in an opening quarterfinal for a top seed. The Golden Eagles upset No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock in their own regional final to reach the tournament for an eighth time in school history and first since 2013.
Wahlert’s strength lies in playing one of the state’s top schedules. They played 13 Class 5A teams with all nine of their losses coming against the higher class. That paid off with regional wins over West Delaware, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Sophomore Emma Donovan (13.1 PPG) and seniors Mary Kate King (12.0 PPG) and Allie Kutsch (10.9 PPG) lead the team in scoring. Still, Glenwood has faced their own tough schedule. The Rams' schedule strength is 8th in 4A, according to the BCMoore Rankings, compared with Wahlert's 12th-ranked slate.
“We just need to play together, and I think we can take it all,” Scarborough added.
Hear the Wahlert/Glenwood game on KMA-FM 99.1 Tuesday morning at 11:00 AM with Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini.